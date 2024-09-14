Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 614 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in AutoZone in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,112.71.

AutoZone Stock Performance

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,116.82 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,085.95 and a 200-day moving average of $3,009.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Articles

