Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 316 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Workday by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Workday by 61.7% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 38,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,498,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in Workday by 614.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Workday by 3.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 198,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,338,000 after buying an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Workday by 41,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.15.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 730,000 shares in the company, valued at $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $12,240,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 730,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,563,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total value of $17,525,885.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 466,402 shares of company stock valued at $107,992,034. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Down 0.5 %

WDAY opened at $250.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.05, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $199.81 and a one year high of $311.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Workday Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.