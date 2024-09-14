PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in PROG by 2,015.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in PROG in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in PROG by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Trading Up 2.8 %

PROG stock opened at $46.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 2.11. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.39 and a 12-month high of $47.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.72.

PROG Dividend Announcement

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.22. PROG had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $592.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRG. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PROG in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

PROG Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

