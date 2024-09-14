ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 281.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the first quarter worth about $361,000. Selway Asset Management increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 15,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,419,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 710.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 54,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 47,589 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SVXY opened at $50.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.28.

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

