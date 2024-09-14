ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 200.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,227 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth about $105,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Hilltop Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $95.63 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $110.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

