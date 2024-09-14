Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,694 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,644 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned 0.19% of Prothena worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTA. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Prothena by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 98.7% during the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 20,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 182.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 13.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Prothena by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,423 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 19,578 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on PRTA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prothena in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Prothena from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.86.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $22.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.18. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $55.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $2.23. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 9.00% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $132.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3184.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

