Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 460.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the first quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter worth $197,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of EWY stock opened at $63.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $54.49 and a 12-month high of $69.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.70 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.