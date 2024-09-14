Prudential PLC Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,298 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,569,773 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,972,362,000 after buying an additional 2,148,435 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,422,187 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,792,914,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946,199 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,790,654 shares of the airline’s stock worth $311,634,000 after purchasing an additional 47,119 shares during the last quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,468,983 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $71,304,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,107,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 14,017 shares during the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $28.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.36 and its 200-day moving average is $28.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a PE ratio of 45.52, a PEG ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $21.91 and a 1-year high of $35.18.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on LUV. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Barclays upped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Melius reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

