Prudential PLC Acquires Shares of 5,241 UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in UDR by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,063,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,275,000 after buying an additional 233,475 shares during the last quarter. Presima Securities ULC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,256,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of UDR by 370.6% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 222,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 175,566 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in UDR by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 761,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,205,000 after purchasing an additional 44,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of UDR from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UDR from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

UDR Stock Performance

NYSE:UDR opened at $47.13 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 0.85.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $415.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.75 million. UDR had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

