Prudential PLC Decreases Stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,851,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in NVR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 32,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,994,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NVR by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 24,020 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 17,469 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,498,000 after purchasing an additional 8,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total value of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,369.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8,649.64 and its 200 day moving average is $8,005.67. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,210.49 and a fifty-two week high of $9,423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

