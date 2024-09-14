Prudential PLC Has $258,000 Stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in monday.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at $390,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in monday.com by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 34,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth about $57,754,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on monday.com from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W raised shares of monday.com to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of monday.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of monday.com in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.79.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $255.73 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $272.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.55. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 672.99, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.32.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.96 million. monday.com had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 4.74%. On average, research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

