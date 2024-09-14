Prudential PLC Has $410,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLYG. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 583.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $90.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $68.64 and a one year high of $96.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

