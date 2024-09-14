Prudential PLC Has $503,000 Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 482.6% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 20,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 318.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 14,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 543.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 43,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 36,783 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $1,316,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $632,755.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $119,084.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,570 shares in the company, valued at $11,382,431.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,030 shares of company stock valued at $2,677,475. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twilio Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $59.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.86 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.52.

Get Our Latest Report on Twilio

Twilio Profile

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.