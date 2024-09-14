Prudential PLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,417,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,950,000 after acquiring an additional 721,923 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 60.9% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,902,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,679 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,069,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,749,000 after buying an additional 40,456 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,224,000. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,752,000 after buying an additional 277,257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.6 %

ZM opened at $67.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.41. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of -0.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 5,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.59, for a total transaction of $288,353.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,162. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.10.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

