Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 21,064 Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

U has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Unity Software from $26.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $31.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Unity Software from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Unity Software from $33.50 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $536,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,579,617.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Felix The sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total value of $536,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 423,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,579,617.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David Helgason sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $5,147,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,201,851 shares in the company, valued at $168,876,112.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 285,472 shares of company stock valued at $5,775,071. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Trading Up 5.2 %

NYSE U opened at $19.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.44 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 2.25. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $13.90 and a one year high of $43.54.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $449.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

About Unity Software

(Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding U? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.