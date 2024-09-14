Prudential PLC Sells 2,519 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 106,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,729,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 147.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $282.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $266.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.80. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $185.00 and a twelve month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

In other Tractor Supply news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,349.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

