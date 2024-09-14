Prudential PLC Sells 2,698 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 63.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Mount Lucas Management LP bought a new position in Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth $531,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 22.8% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 41.7% in the second quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $410,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 174.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 113,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,270,000 after purchasing an additional 72,187 shares in the last quarter.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of Burlington Stores stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $126,152.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,809,190.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Burlington Stores Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of BURL stock opened at $277.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.64. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $282.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 47.43% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BURL. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $274.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $294.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Free Report)

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.