Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 12,455 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 149.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 1.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 45,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LNC. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.64.

Lincoln National Price Performance

Shares of LNC stock opened at $29.45 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $20.85 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.62%.

Lincoln National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.