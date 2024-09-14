Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires 45,539 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,539 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $120,619,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 52,230.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,055,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,960,000 after buying an additional 6,043,581 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,448,000. Delta Global Management LP raised its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 280.1% in the 1st quarter. Delta Global Management LP now owns 2,593,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 1,911,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinetic Partners Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. Kinetic Partners Management LP now owns 2,715,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Henry Schuck acquired 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $12,735,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,788,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,080,128.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $92,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,316,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,327.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.68 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

