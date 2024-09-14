Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in RH (NYSE:RH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RH in the fourth quarter worth about $5,247,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in RH by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,200,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Up 25.5 %

RH stock opened at $321.87 on Friday. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $354.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.13. RH had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.15%. The firm had revenue of $829.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on RH from $310.00 to $359.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen raised their price target on RH from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on RH from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.08.

Insider Activity

In other RH news, CEO Gary G. Friedman acquired 34,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.00 per share, with a total value of $7,353,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,339,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,941,545. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Featured Articles

