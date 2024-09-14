Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POR. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 767.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total value of $50,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,045,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 1,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $90,528.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,142 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,486 shares of company stock worth $262,153 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $48.59 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $758.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 76.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.43.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

