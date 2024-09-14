Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 11,207 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the second quarter worth $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ryan Specialty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ryan Specialty news, President Timothy William Turner sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $124,900,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,532.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $97,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,497.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock valued at $131,860,032. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $64.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a PE ratio of 120.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $69.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.81.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 48.08% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.02%.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

