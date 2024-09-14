Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 14,540 Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,540 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,437,575 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,948,000 after buying an additional 150,786 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Five9 by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,459,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $214,875,000 after acquiring an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,347,108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,779,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 52.3% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,299,483 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,307,000 after purchasing an additional 446,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,035,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares in the company, valued at $2,743,712.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $42,561.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,964.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.97, for a total transaction of $118,883.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,743,712.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,337 shares of company stock worth $1,491,971 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Five9 from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.35.

Five9 Stock Performance

FIVN stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $92.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.52 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $252.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Five9 Profile

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Articles

