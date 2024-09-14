Qsemble Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 7,602 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 183.2% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

IFF stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $105.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.61. The firm has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of -10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 20.82%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -16.38%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Stories

