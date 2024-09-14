Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,582 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2,685.3% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 12,144.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,541,074.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other BorgWarner news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 2,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $66,112.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 10,868 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $344,950.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 206,083 shares in the company, valued at $6,541,074.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BWA shares. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

BorgWarner Trading Up 0.7 %

BorgWarner stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

