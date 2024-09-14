Qsemble Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 376.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Regal Rexnord by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $180,918,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regal Rexnord by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 99.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on RRX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $176.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Regal Rexnord from $208.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Regal Rexnord in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Regal Rexnord Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RRX opened at $155.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -323.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.24. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52-week low of $97.18 and a 52-week high of $183.85.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.