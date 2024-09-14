Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,013 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 679,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $44,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,010 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $396,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $452,000. Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $5,161,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $3,433,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $83.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 87.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $83.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

