Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 18,978 Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,782,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,949,000 after purchasing an additional 46,510 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 341,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 32,662 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,647,000 after buying an additional 257,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $27.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 21.18%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGY shares. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MGY

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.