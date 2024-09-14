Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $469,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 16,824 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $144,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter worth $541,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,100 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 50,027 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WBA opened at $9.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of -1.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $27.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.05). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 3.99% and a positive return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $36.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.86%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.84%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

