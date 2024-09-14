Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $499,000 Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) by 65.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 8,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Principal Financial Group from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $81.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.86. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.96%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

