Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $586,000 in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 79,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 27,666.7% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Fastly by 400.0% during the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 95.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Fastly by 41.1% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FSLY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fastly from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Fastly from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

Fastly Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $6.71 on Friday. Fastly, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a market cap of $916.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.23.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Fastly had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.22%. The firm had revenue of $132.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,476,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,476,556.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 66,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $408,287.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,952 shares in the company, valued at $10,277,043.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,450 shares of company stock valued at $990,251. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fastly Profile

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Featured Stories

