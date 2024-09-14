Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $688,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Allstate by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Allstate from $213.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Allstate from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Allstate news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total value of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares in the company, valued at $877,968.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $108.16 and a twelve month high of $191.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $49.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.43 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.