Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $619,000 Investment in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $181.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.02 and a 200 day moving average of $116.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $256.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

