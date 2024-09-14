Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,238,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the first quarter valued at $16,365,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after purchasing an additional 62,897 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shake Shack by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 29,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

SHAK opened at $101.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.79 and a 12-month high of $111.29.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on SHAK. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on Shake Shack from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Shake Shack from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.37.

In other Shake Shack news, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $30,527.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,299.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,213 shares of company stock worth $1,311,175. 9.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

