Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,250 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SM. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 509.7% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 567 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 54.9% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 665.6% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

SM Energy Stock Performance

SM opened at $39.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 33.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 11.29%.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Further Reading

