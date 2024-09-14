Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,283 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TopBuild in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in TopBuild in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut their target price on TopBuild from $435.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TopBuild has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.00.

TopBuild Stock Performance

NYSE:BLD opened at $386.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $217.08 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $405.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $407.20.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

