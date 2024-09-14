Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases 5,036 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $782,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,535,000 after buying an additional 197,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Performance

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.33. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.18.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Dividend Announcement

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.61 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -145.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on XRAY

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

(Free Report)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies worldwide. It operates in four segments: Connected Technology Solutions, Essential Dental Solutions, Orthodontic and Implant Solutions, and Wellspect Healthcare. The company offers dental equipment comprising imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, treatment centers, other instruments, amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces; and dental CAD/CAM technologies to support dental restorations, such as intraoral scanners, 3-D printers, mills, other software and services, and a full-chairside economical restoration of esthetic ceramic dentistry, as well as DS Core, its cloud-based platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.