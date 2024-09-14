Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,788 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 80.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,809.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade during the 1st quarter worth about $673,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $609,192,000 after purchasing an additional 35,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $135.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.16 and its 200-day moving average is $133.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $154.67.

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.16. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boise Cascade will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BCC shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target (down previously from $159.00) on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Boise Cascade from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

