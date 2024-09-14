Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 679.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 5,944.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIMS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hims & Hers Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.
Hims & Hers Health Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE:HIMS opened at $16.57 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.74. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1,657.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.95.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Hims & Hers Health’s revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 188,888 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $2,750,209.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,335 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $47,353.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,240.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 753,292 shares of company stock worth $13,557,329. 17.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hims & Hers Health Profile
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.
