Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 429.2% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 962 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMG. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Wojcik sold 4,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.71, for a total transaction of $826,590.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,575,342.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rizwan M. Jamal sold 8,622 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.89, for a total value of $1,490,657.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,208,930.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,408 shares of company stock valued at $3,865,068 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AMG stock opened at $169.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.95. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.22 and a twelve month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 31.51% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

