Qsemble Capital Management LP Raises Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Qsemble Capital Management LP boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 69.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter worth $33,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $213.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.39 and a 12-month high of $227.87.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $238.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $236.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

