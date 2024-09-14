Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 4,791 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 68.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,791 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,990,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,625,000 after purchasing an additional 232,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $415.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $500.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of MongoDB from $458.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.56.

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $263,422.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,408.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,564,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,179 shares of company stock worth $8,346,169. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDB opened at $290.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $304.22. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.74 and a twelve month high of $509.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.23 and a beta of 1.15.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.03 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

