Qsemble Capital Management LP Sells 906 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTD. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,356.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,514. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,459.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7 %

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,383.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,401.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,369.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12-month low of $928.49 and a 12-month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 575.61% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

