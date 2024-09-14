Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $574,000 Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 12,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,096,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 110.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,920,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $500.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FactSet Research Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $378.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $432.27.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.98, for a total transaction of $1,226,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,976.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 2,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.71, for a total transaction of $999,186.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,587.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,432 shares of company stock worth $5,166,986. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 1.2 %

FDS opened at $445.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $417.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.80. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $391.84 and a fifty-two week high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $552.71 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

