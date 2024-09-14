Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $609,000 Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,579 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 595.3% in the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,483,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,900 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,956,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Lantheus in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,346,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Lantheus by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 20,678 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Lantheus by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,958,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,867,000 after purchasing an additional 394,837 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total value of $41,994.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,661,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 2,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.39, for a total value of $192,780.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,540,682.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 341 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.15, for a total transaction of $41,994.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,661,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,001 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on LNTH shares. Leerink Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LNTH

Lantheus Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $105.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.38. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.50.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.07). Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $394.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.