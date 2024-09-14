Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 534,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,722,000 after buying an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,032,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Haemonetics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 826,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,697,000 after purchasing an additional 59,670 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

In other Haemonetics news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $192,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $393,038.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,565.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Stock Performance

Shares of HAE opened at $76.09 on Friday. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $97.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.30.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. CL King assumed coverage on Haemonetics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.14.

Read Our Latest Report on Haemonetics

About Haemonetics

(Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.