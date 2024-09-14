Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 39.7% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.27. Johnson Controls International plc has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $75.36.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.92%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 1,167 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total transaction of $84,899.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 143,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,438,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,245 shares of company stock valued at $295,442 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

JCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.21.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

