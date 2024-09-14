Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Stock Holdings in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,629 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OWL. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.85% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.2 %

OWL opened at $17.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average of $18.02. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $20.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Blue Owl Capital Announces Dividend

Blue Owl Capital ( NYSE:OWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $549.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OWL. Oppenheimer upgraded Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $21.50) on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

