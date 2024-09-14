Quest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 16.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the software company’s stock worth $14,557,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 577,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $327,281,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total value of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,556,346. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,439,897.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 over the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $644.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.83.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $536.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.05 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $553.76 and its 200 day moving average is $520.19.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

