Quest Partners LLC Buys 14,012 Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 274.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Clear Secure by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,571,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,330 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 402.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 709,020 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Secure by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,071,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 695,418 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Clear Secure by 425.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 193,889 shares during the period. Finally, Honeycomb Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Clear Secure by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Honeycomb Asset Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,390,000 after buying an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of Clear Secure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $165,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,732.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $37,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $255,581.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 501,356 shares of company stock valued at $14,878,679 over the last three months. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure Price Performance

NYSE YOU opened at $30.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.78. Clear Secure, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $31.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 54.11 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YOU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Clear Secure

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YOU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.